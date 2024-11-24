"So happy to be back": Jofra Archer after joining Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2025

New Delhi [India], November 24 : Top England seamer Jofra Archer on Sunday said that he is happy to get back with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega-auction on Sunday in Jeddah.

Archer was picked by Rajasthan Royals (RR) for a whopping price Rs 12.50 crores.

In a career troubled by injuries, Archer has taken 124 wickets in 69 matches across all formats for England at an average of 26.45. He has played for RR previously from 2018-21, followed by a small stint with Mumbai Indians (MI) from 2023 onwards in which he faced injuries. He has taken 46 wickets in 35 matches at an average of 21.33 in the IPL.

Archer said that he can't wait to get out and play for the Rajasthan-based franchise in the upcoming season of the cash-rich tournament.

"Hey guys, so happy to be back. Can't wait to get out there. Halla Bol," Archer said in a video shared on Rajasthan Royals' X handle.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) roped in star Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga during the IPL 2025 mega-auction.

Earlier Rajasthan Royals unveiled a formidable roster of retained players ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, showcasing a dynamic core of standout performers. The Rajasthan-based franchise also announced that Samson, who captained the team for the past four seasons, will continue in this role.

Rajasthan Royals have largely solidified their batting order, retaining a strong lineup but seeking an additional opener. Entering the auction with the smallest purse at Rs 41 crore, the Royals will need to be strategic with their limited funds, targeting key players to complement their existing strengths. Their retentions include Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, and Sandeep Sharma.

