'Some days we play like the best team and some days we just get steamrolled', says Sahi Hope after series loss against India

Tarouba, Aug 2 West Indies captain Shai Hope expressed his team's inconsistency after suffering a 1-2 series loss against India and said while his side has the potential to showcase top-tier performance on some occasions, they also encounter crushing defeats on other days.

India amassed a big total of 351/5 from their 50 overs in the third ODI. However, the West Indies folded for 151, resulting in a massive 200-run victory for India. With the thumping defeat in the decider, the hosts failed to break India's 17-year unbeaten series win streak against them.

Speaking after the match, Shai Hope stated that they restricted the opposition to a gettable total in the series decider. However, he admitted that they didn’t pose a challenge with the ball at the start.

"Hindsight is the best sight as I keep saying. We saw how the wicket was in the back end and I thought we restricted them well enough. We can look back and change many things but it is what it is. We didn't give them a challenge with the ball at the start.

"350 was a gettable total on that wicket but today wasn't our day. Anytime you play, you gotta believe you can win. I keep stressing on that same thing - the consistency in attitude and the key is to get the guys together and turn some of these losses into wins. Some days we wake up and play like the best team in the world and some days we just get steamrolled," said Hope.

--IANS

