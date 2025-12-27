Some of UAE players have become mainstream match-winners: Daren Ganga on ILT20's impact on local talent

Dubai [UAE], December 27 : The ILT20 has transformed into a premier destination for global T20 talent while successfully nurturing regional cricketers into potential international stars, according to ILT20 commentator and former West Indies batter Daren Ganga, as per an ILT20 release.

Ganga reflected on the evolving roles of UAE players within the franchises, "Some of the UAE players are mainstream match-winners for their teams. Players like Ayaan Khan, Khuzaima Tanveer and Muhammad Waseem have all grown leaps and bounds and could easily be pulled into leagues across the world."

"Tanveer is so impressive. He's got pace, control and the skill to swing and seam the ball, which is a deadly concoction. Over time you will see more UAE and ICC Associate Nation players being a bigger part of the squads; that's the right approach. Nothing happens overnight when you're trying to build sustainable success in the game," he said.

On Pathum Nissanka, whose three successive half-centuries ensured the Giants' campaign motored along in the first half of the season, he opined, "He's a player who doesn't get the global recognition he deserves. Over the past year and a half, he's been dominating the world stage, and what he's done in this tournament has only reinforced his status. I have watched his growth from the time he scored his maiden Test hundred against the West Indies, and it's been impressive to watch."

Ganga believes the league's first-ever auction, held in October, has transformed the competitive landscape. "The auction has created more parity across all the teams. We're seeing in the current edition that it requires teams to be adaptable. Many of the matches are condition-based, and only the very good teams have shown the depth in their personnel to contend with those challenges."

The 46-year-old believes the league is one of the most attractive destinations in global franchise cricket and credited its structure and organisation for setting it apart. "Attracting some of the best T20 players in the world already shows the value of this tournament. It's destination T20 cricket."

"From a prime-time perspective it's suitable for the subcontinent and the Western world. Players love the fact that they're in one hotel, playing at three different venues in three different cities [Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah]. It's unheard of. You can't compare that with some of the other leagues where you must take 15 to 20 flights as a player," he said.

On the league's inclusion of players from Kuwait and Saudi Arabia in Season 4, the veteran of 48 Test matches said, "The league started with a focus on development of the UAE players and now that has grown to more of a regional growth perspective. You think of someone like Mohammed Shafeeq, who played a game for the MI Emirates - that tells you there is positive growth happening."

Ganga also lauded the ILT20 Player Development Initiative, which has roped in seven African cricketers to train alongside each of the franchises during the season.

"To rub shoulders with some of the best in the business is always a learning opportunity. It's not only about game time, but also about what happens within the dressing room. You pick up by association, and that is invaluable. It reduces the trial-and-error players go through as they develop and ensures everyone is pushed to perform at the highest level," he remarked.

