Some players are hiding their poor performance: Ahmad Shahzad slams Pakistan's show at T20 WC 2024

New Delhi [India], July 3 : Former Pakistan cricketer Ahmad Shahzad slammed the Men in Green's performance at the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2024 and said that some players are trying to hide their performance in the tournament by holding 'unnecessary press conferences'.

In the T20 World Cup 2024, Pakistan ended their campaign with a three-wicket win over Ireland in Florida in the Group Stage, a dead rubber after arch-rivals India and USA, from Group A, advanced to the Super 8 stage.

Ahmad Shahzad took to his official X account and said that he was disappointed with the Men in Green's performance at the prestigious tournament. He added that the players are playing the religion card to hide their performance.

"It is really disappointing that some players are hiding their poor performance in the World Cup by holding unnecessary press conferences and playing the religion card. Where does religion go when they lie about their fitness and when they admit they were acting on the field? Does religion teach you to deceive others and lie in the field? You are paid to perform on the field and you join the grouping in the team instead. Religion teaches us to fulfill our responsibility with full determination and not to lie about our suffering. Some spokespeople for these players want them to be given another chance, but why? This is the Pakistan team and it is not their home team where they can play. If they want another chance they can make their own team and play with their friends but not for Pakistan cricket team anymore," Shahzad wrote on X.

یہ واقعی مایوس کن ہے کہ کچھ کھلاڑی غیر ضروری پریس کانفرنس کرکے اور مذہب کا کارڈ کھیل کر ورلڈ کپ میں اپنی خراب کارکردگی کو چھپا رہے ہیں۔ جب وہ اپنی فٹنس کے بارے میں جھوٹ بولتے ہیں اور جب وہ تسلیم کرتے ہیں کہ وہ میدان میں اداکاری کر رہے تھے تو مذہب کہاں جاتا ہے؟ کیا مذہب آپ کو…— Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) July 3, 2024

The former cricketer added that he will make sure the fans get their answers and 'serious actions' are taken against these players.

"We will not let PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi forget the big surgery he promised. Some players of the Pakistani team are now even mocking the chairman's statement because they don't care. But we will make sure that fans get their answers and action is taken against these players. We have taken a stand and we will not back down until this Pakistan team is back on the right track," he added.

Placed in Group A, Pakistan endured back-to-back defeats against the co-hosts USA and then to their bitter rival, India. They bounced back with two wins on the trot against Canada and Ireland, but it was not enough to turn their woeful campaign around and secure a spot in the Super 8 as they ended in third place in their group during the league stage, missing out on net-run-rate.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor