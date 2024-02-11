"Someday, I want to be a Blackcap myself": New Zealand Cricket shares heart-warming letter from a young fan

Wellington [New Zealand], February 11 : New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Sunday shared a heartwarming note from a young fan who was invited to be a coin toss boy during the second T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan at Hamilton's Seddon Park earlier in January.

NZC took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared this lovely, heartwarming gesture from a little boy who had the honour of being the coin toss boy and accompanied Shaheen Shah Afridi and Kane Williamson to the toss.

The boy, named Will, expressed his delight at being chosen as the coin toss boy and vowed to be a "Blackcap" himself in the future and play cricket for his country. Below his letter, he also shared an adorable drawing of him seeing the coin go up, standing with both the captains on the pitch.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3MYYiRLDFL/?igsh=bzB5eGZsMTBtZzhu&img_index=1

The letter from the fan read, "Thank you for picking me up to be the coin toss boy at the Blackcaps vs Pakistan game at Seddon Park, Hamilton, that was played last night. I really liked it and I got most players' signatures on my bat. I was a little nervous to start with but everyone was nice to me. Someday I want to be a Blackcap myself. Thank you for letting me do it last night. From Will."

Thanks to a quickfire 74 by opener Finn Allen in 41 balls, the Kiwis posted 194/8 in their 20 overs. But despite fifties from Babar Azam (66) and Fakhar Zaman (50), the Kiwis won by 21 runs and bundled out Pakistan for 173 runs in 19.3 overs. The Kiwis went on to win the five-match T20I series 4-1.

Currently, the Kiwis are playing a two-match Test series against South Africa at home, beating the inexperienced Proteas in the first match by 281 runs. The second Test will start from February 13 at Hamilton.

