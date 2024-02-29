"Someone just needed to bat through": Cameron Green after century against NZ in 1st Test

Wellington [New Zealand], February 29 : Australia all-rounder Cameron Green, who struck 103 on the opening day of the first Test against New Zealand, stated it was a difficult wicket to bat on and that the team needed someone to bat through.

Green cemented his place as Australia's No. 4 with a superb century against New Zealand's all-out pace assault to help his team post 279/9 on boards at the time of stumps on Day 1.

Initially tottering at 89-4 after being called in to bat at the Basin Reserve, Green led a rescue attempt alongside Mitchell Marsh, who scored 40 runs. Green believe that New Zealand are slightly on top, but it's not an easy pitch out there to bat on and the all-rounder added that after the 20th over the ball kept coming back sharply in and was difficult to play.

The 24-year-old Green with grit achieved his century in the penultimate over, completing the day undefeated at 103.

"Obviously feels really good. Mainly with where we are as a team. It was a pretty tough wicket out there and I felt like the boys played pretty well. Just one of those days. Someone just needed to bat through so glad it was me. I sort of felt like in the 20th over it started to come back even more, than maybe the first 20. Nice to stick out there and hopefully put a semi-competitive total on the board," Green said in a post-day presentation.

Green mentioned that the overhead conditions will be crucial for Day 2 and said the match is poised well. While underlying the "quality batting lineup" of hosts, the 24-year-old said that his team will have to bowl really well to turn the table in their favour.

Marsh and Green showed the major resistance with a 67-run partnership off 77 balls.

"Have played quite a few times with each other in WA (talking about Mitch Marsh). Knew he'd play his shots and that's how you need to play out there. They're probably just on top. They've got a quality batting lineup. Will have to bowl well tomorrow," he added.

Green's counterattacking ton revived troubled Australia in a see-saw opening day of the first Test against New Zealand after Matt Henry went all-out with his pace attack to dismantle the visitors at the Basin Reserve on Thursday.

Led by quick bowler Henry's 4-43, the Blackcaps threatened to dismiss their highly regarded opponents for a low score but Green found willing accomplices in the lower order and launched a thrilling attack minutes before stumps to achieve his second Test hundred.

