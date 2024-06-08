"Someone like Virat Kohli is a game-changer": Navjot Singh Sidhu ahead of IND-PAK clash in T20 WC 2024

New York [US], June 8 : Ahead of the much-awaited clash between India and Pakistan, former opener Navjot Singh Sidhu picked former skipper Virat Kohli as the game-changer for the Sunday play-off between the arch-rivals.

India will take on Pakistan in their upcoming match in the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The Men in Blue are coming into this match after beating Ireland by 8 wickets. Meanwhile, Babar Azam-led Pakistan conceded a disappointing loss against the minnows US in the super-over in their previous game of the marquee event. A victory against their rivals is crucial for Babar Azam's team to regain momentum in the tournament.

Speaking at a special 'Star Sports Press Room' organised in New York ahead of the greatest rivalry between India and Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, Sidhu shared his views on the difference between the two teams - Virat Kohli.

"See, game changers are those who will score 2 runs in a ball. You are talking about strike rates, 1.5, 1.7, but some people are scoring 2.5 runs, three runs per ball. The innings of Romario Shepherd, 10 balls, 30, right. There are some people who in the end will come and score in 10 balls, a 35. Now that is the quality. That 35 in ten balls, if two people score and support someone like Virat Kohli, is a game-changer. Make no mistake about it," Sidhu was quoted in a release from Star Sports as saying.

Notably, Kohli with 741 runs from 15 matches, won the Orange Cap in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 and became just the third cricketer to win the Orange Cap award for the second time in his career.

"I've been saying this, you look at the IPL and you look at the T20 format, those who can score a 2.5 per ball or above two per ball are the real game changers. There are so many of them. There is Ravindra Jadeja, there is Shivam Dube and even Axar Patel also scores runs at the same pace. Why is Dhoni such a great finisher, because his strike rate is 2.5, his strike rate at times is 4 per ball. That is the real game-changing effect in the game of cricket in T-20. It's a different skill altogether, the skill to clear the ground," the commentator added.

India T20 WC Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Pakistan T20 WC Squad: Babar Azam (C), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor