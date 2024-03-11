"Someone stood up, made themselves a matchwinner": Cummins on Australia's series win over NZ

Christchurch [New Zealand], March 11 : Australia skipper Pat Cummins revealed their triumph in the Test series was a result of players standing up in "key moments" while admitting that they didn't play a "complete game" against New Zealand in the second game.

In the second innings on Day 4, Australia were reduced to 80/5, after Travis Head's departure, with 199 still needed for the series win. The duo of Mitchell Marsh and Alex Carey stepped up to put together a match-winning stand of 140 runs in 29 overs.

Carey who has been criticised for his recent string of runs, looked flawless during his knock of 98*. Along with him, Marsh (80) provided the much-needed support to the left-handed batter. Marsh picked his moments and scored boundaries to ease off pressure on his partner.

"Think the story of this series was in key moments one guy stood up, we didn't necessarily play the complete game, but in those pivotal moments, someone stood up and made themselves a matchwinner. [We] keep finding ways to win, it's a pretty awesome squad," Cummins said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Cummins went on to acknowledge that the tempo at which the left-right combination of players managed to score allowed Australia to put pressure back on the hosts.

"We've been on the other side of it plenty of times and if the scoreboard's not moving you feel in the game, but if they are chipping away it seems like it's all happening pretty quickly. That was goal today, be busy, keep the run rate ticking over and bit by bit getting closer. [It was] pretty tense. Pretty nervous watching for the last couple of hours, everyone trying to keep themselves busy, then looking up at the board. Amazing win," he added.

Australia's 3-wicket triumph helped them complete a series whitewash over New Zealand.

Coming to action on Day 4, Australia resumed their innings from 77/4 with Travis Head (17*) and Mitchell Marsh (27*) unbeaten on the crease.

With Australia reduced to 80/5, a match-winning partnership between Marsh (80) and Carey (98*). Both together put on a partnership of 140 runs to guide Australia to a series win.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor