Somerset sign Matt Renshaw for 2022 as their overseas player

Somerset have signed Matt Renshaw as an overseas player for the 2022 season. The Australian top-order batsman will be available to play at least until the end of August in the County Championship as well as the Royal London One-Day in that time.Renshaw, who played 11 Tests for Australia between 2016 and 2018.In six games during his last stint, Renshaw scored 513 Championship runs, including three centuries, and 180 in six One-Day Cup innings."I really enjoyed my time at Somerset in 2018 and I can't wait to go back, it's a special place and there's a great atmosphere around the whole Club," Renshaw said. "I've kept in touch with a lot of the guys there, and when I got the opportunity to go back, I jumped at the chance.

"Although I was only there for a short time, the Members and supporters really got behind me and made me feel extremely welcome. I've never forgotten that, and hopefully I can help give them something to cheer about in 2022." Somerset director of cricket, Andy Hurry, expressed his happiness in recruiting the youngster for the season. "There is no doubt that Matt is a quality performer, and he has proved that on the biggest stage," he said. "He burst onto the scene and caught the eye at a young age and through hard work and determination he is once again on the cusp of international recognition. "We wanted to bolster our ability to put opposition bowlers under real pressure and this will be a great opportunity for him to contribute to our success and to put himself right back in the frame for selection for the national team.