"Something else is wrong": Pujara rejects 'transition phase' theory after India's home defeat to South Africa

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 : Former India batter Cheteshwar Puajara rejected the notion that India's defeat against South Africa in the recently-concluded Test at Kolkata was due to the transitional period that the Gautam Gambhir-coached team is undergoing.

Speaking on JioStar show 'Cricket Live', Pujara dismissed the idea that India's home defeat was due to a transition phase, saying the team has plenty of proven talent. He argued that losing despite strong players' points to deeper issues and suggested that India would have had a much better chance of winning had the match been played on a better pitch.

"I don't agree with the view that India's defeat at home can be attributed to a transitional phase. While it's understandable to face setbacks abroad during a transition period, the current Indian side possesses ample talent and strong first-class recordsplayers like Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, and Shubman Gill have all proven themselves. If the team is losing in home conditions despite this, it suggests that something else is wrong. Had this match been played on a good pitch, India's chances of winning would've been much higher," said JioStar expert Pujara.

South Africa, led by Temba Bavuma, secured a 30-run victory over the hosts in the first Test of the two-match series, ending a 15-year wait for a Test win on Indian soil. The match, which concluded within less than three days, saw the Indian batter struggle and fail to chase a 124-run target in the fourth innings. South African spinner Simon Harmer was the pick of the bowlers for the Proteas, claiming eight wickets across the two innings.

"The nature of such wickets reduces our winning percentage and brings the opposition on a level footing. Even an India A team, given the depth of talent, could challenge South Africa at home. So it's not a lack of ability. Therefore, blaming transition for this defeat in India isn't justifiable," concluded Pujara.

India faced their fourth Test defeat at home since 2024. They were whitewashed by New Zealand 0-3 in October and November last year.

