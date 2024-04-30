"Sometimes, it is just not your day": DC skipper Pant after loss to KKR

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 30 : Following his side's seven-wicket loss to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant said his side fell 40-50 runs short of an ideal score.

Riding on the back of Varun Chakaravarthy's three-wickets and Phil Salt's half-century Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) registered a 7-wicket victory against Delhi Capitals (DC) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match here at the iconic Eden Gardens on Monday.

Following the game, Pant said during the post-match presentation, "I think that (batting first after winning the toss) was a good option but as a batting unit, we did not bat well enough. 150 was definitely below par. That is part and parcel of cricket. We have a long break ahead, where we can learn from our mistakes. Sometimes, it is just not your day. The way we were going, it was pretty nice. You cannot get away every time in T20 cricket. We were 40-50 runs short. I think anything between 180-210 would have been a good target. There was a lot of help for the bowlers but as a batting unit, we did not give them enough."

Coming to the game, DC opted to bat first after winning the toss and they never really got going as a batting unit. Skipper Rishabh had made 27 in 20 balls, with two fours and a six and looked to be the only batter with a decent contribution, until spinner Kuldeep Yadav (35* in 26 balls, with five fours and a six) helped the Capitals save face and score 153/9 in their 20 overs.

Varun Chakravarthy's spin worked its magic in middle overs and he took 3/16 in four overs. Harshit Rana (2/28) and Vaibhav Arora also shined with the ball. Mitchell Starc, and Sunil Narine got a wicket each as well.

In the run-chase of 154, Phil Salt (68 in 33 balls, with seven fours and five sixes) took the game single-handedly from DC. Though DC got some wickets, skipper Shreyas Iyer (33 in 23 balls, with three fours and a six) and Venkatesh Iyer (26 in 23 balls, with three fours and a six) helped KKR seal a win with seven wickets and 21 balls in hand.

Axar Patel (2/25) was the top bowler for DC while Lizaad Williams also got one wicket.

Varun took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

KKR is at the second place with six wins and three losses, giving them 12 points. DC is in sixth place with five wins and six losses, giving them 10 points.

