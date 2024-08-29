"Sometimes smaller teams perform well...": Harbhajan Singh on upcoming India-Bangladesh Test series

New Delhi [India], August 29 : Ahead of India's upcoming Test series against Bangladesh, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Thursday said that sometimes smaller teams perform well, and one should not consider the Asian side weak.

The former India spinner was speaking at a Legends League Cricket (LLC) event in Delhi.

Speaking to ANI, the former cricketer said, "It will be a great series. Indian cricket team has been very capable and has potential. However, we can't strike through Bangladesh as well, they have beaten Pakistan in the first Test match against Pakistan. Sometimes, smaller teams perform well in matches," Harbhajan said.

India will be playing a two-match series against Bangladesh at home from September 19 to October 1, in which Bangladesh spinners like Shakib Al Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan etc could feature.

This will be followed by a three-match test series against New Zealand from October 16 to November 5. These two series' will pave India's preparation for the Border Gavaskar Trophy later this year.

Legends League Cricket will be played in India and Qatar from September 11 to October 5 this year.

Harbhajan also congratulated Jay Shah for becoming the new chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

He added that it is a big thing since someone from India has become the chairman of the ICC. He wanted Jay Shah to promote cricket in other nations, the same way he did with Indian cricket.

"I want to congratulate Jay bhai for becoming the chairman of ICC. Whenever someone from India becomes the chairman of ICC, it's a big thing for us. I want him to promote other cricket in other nations as well just like how he did with the Indian cricket," he added.

Jay Shah has been elected unopposed on Tuesday as the next Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Shah, who has served as the BCCI Secretary since October 2019 and Chairman of the Asian Cricket Council since January 2021, will assume this prestigious role on December 1, 2024.

