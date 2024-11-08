"Sophie Devine brings stability....": Reema on RCB's retentions ahead of WPL 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 : Former Indian cricketer Reema Malhotra expressed her opinion on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) retention list, saying that there is nothing surprising about their retention choices, especially international stars Sophie Devine and Danni Wyatt, who bring "stability and experience" to the side.

RCB announced the retention of 14 players, including six overseas, ahead of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 auction, with captain Smriti Mandhana, star batter Ellyse Perry, and wicket-keeper Richa Ghosh headlining the list of retainees of the championship-winning team.

Speaking on JioCinema, Reema said, "This was anticipatedthere is nothing surprising here. Anneke Bosch was an injury replacement last season, so keeping her makes sense. Sophie Devine brings stability, and Danni Wyatt's addition adds experience at the top. However, players like Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar, and Simran Shaikh did not make much impact in the WPL despite getting opportunities. I am glad to see Ekta Bisht retained; while her first season was not outstanding, her experience could be valuable for the future."

Last season, Devine scored just 136 runs in 10 matches at an average of 15.11, with best score of 32. Wyatt will represent the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 season after a successful trade from UP Warriorz.

RCB emerged as the champions of the WPL season this year, defeating Delhi Capitals by eight wickets in the final.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor