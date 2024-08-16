Sophie Devine set to remain at Perth Scorchers for next two Women's Big Bash League seasons

New Delhi [India], August 16 : New Zealand Women skipper Sophie Devine is set to remain at the Perth Scorchers for the next two seasons of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) after completing a pre-draft signing on Friday.

Devine was retained by the Perth Scorchers last year over all-rounder Marizanne Kapp when Melbourne Renegades who tried to attain her.

Last season, the right-hand batter had an exceptional season where she managed to score 489 runs at an average of 37.61 which included a ton against the Brisbane Heat. The Kiwi player also snapped 14 wickets in her campaign.

Devine is the third-highest run-getter overall in the history of WBBL after Beth Mooney and Elyse Villani.

"For me, coming back to Perth was a no-brainer. I have built such a special connection with the players and staff over the past four seasons, and I couldn't imagine playing anywhere else," Devine said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Although Mooney's new deal with the Scorchers has not yet been announced, it is believed that the Australia opener will stay with the team. During the off-season, they also acquired Mikayla Hinkley from the Brisbane Heat.

The English trio Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt, and Lauren Winfield-Hill were also the overseas players for the Scorchers in the previous season. Due to her busy international itinerary, Sciver-Brunt has previously informed the BBC that she will not be submitting a nomination for the event this season.

The WBBL is set to kick off seven days after the Women's T20 World Cup. There is also an England tour of South Africa in late November at the same time when the league would be in process.

