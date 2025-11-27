Sophie Devine Sold to Gujarat Giants (GG) for INR 2 Crore at WPL 2026 Mega Auction

WPL 2026 Auction: New Zealand all-rounder Sophie Devine was signed by Gujarat Giants (GG) for Rs 2 crore at the WPL 2026 auction in New Delhi on Thursday, November 27, 2025. She had entered the auction with a base price of Rs 50 lakh.

Sophie Devine is SOLD to @Giant_Cricket 🧡#TATAWPL | #TATAWPLAuctionhttps://t.co/IMzYQKs5b8 — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) November 27, 2025

Devine last appeared in the league in 2024 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). She has played in major T20 leagues across the world, including the Women’s Big Bash League and The Hundred.

Devine has featured in two WPL seasons. She made her league debut in 2023 and scored 266 runs in eight innings with an average of 33.25 and a strike rate of 172.72. Her form dipped in 2024 when she scored 136 runs in 10 innings. Across 18 WPL matches, she has scored 402 runs.

In international T20 cricket, Devine has played 146 matches. She has scored 3,431 runs with an average of 28.12 and a strike rate of 120.38. Her record includes 22 half-centuries and one century. She has also taken 119 wickets with the ball.

Devine recently retired from ODIs after playing her final match during the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 but continues to play T20 cricket.