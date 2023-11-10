Sophie Ecclestone named in England women’s squad tour of India; no place for Issy Wong

London, Nov 10 Left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone has been named in England women’s squads for their upcoming tour of India, in a bid to return to cricket after undergoing shoulder surgery.

But there is no spot for pace bowler Issy Wong, though she’s in England’s training camp in Oman, to be held from November 17 to December 2, after enduring a torrid summer due to run-up issues. Charlie Dean, Kate Cross and Tammy Beaumont are named in the Test squad, but the last two names haven’t found a place in the T20I squad.

Sophie suffered a shoulder injury while warming up for Manchester Originals in their match against Southern Brave in The Hundred in August. She is now in line to return for England on a tour of India featuring three T20Is, which will be played under lights at the Wankhede Stadium on December 6, 9 and 10.

It is followed by a four-day Test scheduled from December 14-17 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. England will be touring India for the first time since 2019, with an eye on preparing for the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup, set to happen in the country.

Wicketkeeper batter Bess Heath is selected in both Test and T20Is after making her senior debut in England’s ODI against Sri Lanka in September. All-rounder Alice Capsey is also in line to earn her first Test cap, while left-arm pace all-rounder Mahika Gaur is selected only in T20Is.

“We have a nice blend of youth and experience. It’s an exciting squad and a group that is ready to take on the challenge of what will be a really tough series in India. We haven’t toured India for a number of years.”

“We have players who have experienced playing in the Women’s Premier League but many haven’t played international cricket there before. Playing in Indian conditions is great preparation for our next two World Cups in the subcontinent and will be an amazing learning opportunity for both the players and the staff. We respect the Indian team and are really looking forward to the challenge,” said head coach Jon Lewis.

England Women A includes a 21-player squad to prepare in Oman from November 12-25 ahead of their three T20 fixtures against India A, scheduled to happen at the Wankhede Stadium on November 29, December 1 and 3 respectively. A reduced 14-player squad will be named for those three matches, with those not selected remaining in Oman to train with England Women.

Following surgery for a stress fracture of the lumbar spine in June, Tash Farrant is included where she will continue to progress her return to competitive bowling while bowlers Mahika and Lauren Filer are also among those preparing with the A group following their breakthrough summers.

England T20I squad: Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Heather Knight (captain), Nat Sciver-Brunt and Danielle Wyatt.

England Test squad: Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Heather Knight (captain), Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Danielle Wyatt

England A squad for Oman training camp: Hollie Armitage, Hannah Baker, Alice Davidson-Richards, Georgia Davis, Charlie Dean, Tash Farrant, Lauren Filer, Mahika Gaur, Kirstie Gordon, Liberty Heap, Freya Kemp, Emma Lamb, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Kalea Moore, Sophie Munro, Grace Potts, Grace Scrivens, Seren Smale, Rhianna Southby, Mady Villiers and Issy Wong

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor