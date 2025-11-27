"Sorry, we couldn't live up to expectations this time": Rishabh Pant apologises after 0-2 whitewash against SA

New Delhi [India], November 27 : Rishabh Pant issued an apology to fans by posting an emotional message on Instagram after Team India suffered a 0-2 whitewash at home against South Africa.

"There is no shying away from the fact that we didn't play good enough cricket over the last two weeks. As a team and as individuals, we always want to perform at the highest level and bring smiles to billions of Indians. Sorry, we couldn't live up to expectations this time, but sport teaches you to learn, adapt and grow - both as a team and as individuals. Representing India is the greatest honour of our lives. We know what this team is capable of and we will work hard, regroup, refocus and reset to come back stronger and better as a team & individuals. Thank you for your unwavering support and love! Jai Hind." Pant wrote on Instagram.

The reigning World Test Championship (WTC) winners, South Africa, thrashed the Asian Giants by 408 runs in the second and final Test at Guwahati, where Pant was the stand-in captain for India in the absence of Shubman Gill, who was ruled out due to neck spasms. The loss in Guwahati was India's biggest in terms of runs in Test cricket.

The Indian wicketkeeper-batter Pant failed to make an impact during the two-match Test series against South Africa. Pant made just 49 runs in four innings at a poor average of 12.25.

KL Rahul will be leading Team India in the upcoming ODI series against South Africa, beginning November 30 in Ranchi. Rahul will take over the captaincy as India will be without their designated ODI skipper, Shubman Gill. The 26-year-old sustained the injury on Day 2 of the Kolkata Test and was taken to the hospital after retiring hurt in the first innings after facing just three deliveries. He has not recovered in time for the second Test and will continue his evaluation in Mumbai.

India squad: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (Captain) (Wicketkeeper), Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor