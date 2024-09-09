Sourav Ganguly names pacer to watch out for during India-Bangladesh series at home

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 9 : Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly named Akash Deep as one of the players that everyone should watch out for India's two-match Test series against Bangladesh at home kickstarting from September 19 onwards.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced the squad for the first Test of the two-match series against Bangladesh at home starting this month, with pacers Akash Deep and Yash Dayal included in the team and the latter receiving his first call-up.

The two-match series against Bangladesh will be starting from September 19 onwards, with the first Test taking place in Chennai and the second Test from September 27 onwards in Kanpur. In the pace department, Jasprit Bumrah will be leading the line-up with Mohammed Siraj. Dayal receives his maiden India call-up, while Akash will be looking to add to his solitary Test against England. Akash also took nine wickets across both innings for India A in the recently concluded Duleep Trophy game against India B.

Speaking on Akash Deep at an event in Kolkata, Ganguly called him an "outstanding bowler" who can bowl for long periods.

"Akash Deep is an outstanding young fast bowler. He runs in, bowls quick, and will bowl for long periods. He is fit, I've seen him play for Bengal over a long period of time, taking wickets. He will be as quick as Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami, hitting high 140s. He is one to watch out for," said Ganguly.

On challenges for Bangladesh during the series against India, Ganguly said that the spin quartet of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav will be difficult for Bangladesh to handle on Indian surfaces.

"In India, you will see a lot more spin. In Chennai, you will see a lot more bounce. Ashwin, Jadeja, Axar, and Kuldeep are the four best spinners in the world at the moment - it won't be easy. When you play in India, spinners have a lot more say in the game. But India are a very good team," said the former England captain.

On Bangladesh's recent clean sweep in a two-match Test series against Pakistan at their home soil with two brilliant wins from difficult situations, Ganguly lauded them for their series win, saying it is not easy to beat Pakistan at their home, but still gave India an edge over Bangladesh.

"Going to Pakistan and beating them is never easy, so congratulations to the (Bangladesh) players. But India will be a different kettle of fish; India, whether at home or away, are a fantastic side with a very strong batting unit. I don't see Bangladesh winning; India will win the series. But India must expect good and tough cricket from Bangladesh because they are coming into the series with a lot of confidence after beating Pakistan in Pakistan," he added.

This series against Bangladesh will be followed by New Zealand's tour to India for three Tests starting from October 16 onwards and finally the highly-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia from November 22 onwards.

India sits at the top of the ICC World Test Championship standings with six wins, two losses, and a draw.

Indian squad for first Test against Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, and Yash Dayal.

