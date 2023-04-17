Sourav Ganguly, Ricky Ponting to be sacked from Delhi coaching staff after IPL 2023?

April 17, 2023

Delhi Capitals coaching staff is likely to face the axe ahead of the next IPL season. Ricky Ponting-led- support staff has a renowned group with the likes of Sourav Ganguly, Shane Watson, Ajit Agarkar, and James Hopes in their management, but could inspire the team to register a single win in the league. 

According to the reports in PTI, Delhi Capitals might looking be for a new coaching set-up in the next edition as they failed miserably in the league so far.Obviously, nothing will happen mid-season but the poor result for two successive seasons will have its share of repercussions when JSW and GMR, the two co-owners sit back and take stock of the season,So you will certainly not have this jumbo coaching staff next season for sure. There will be a few heads that might roll,” the source added.

The DC team was a formidable one till 2021 when they were regularly qualifying for play offs. With Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel and R Ashwin batting from Nos 1 to 8, it bears a formidable look. The Nos 9, 10, 11 were Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Avesh Khan.However, once mega auction was over, DC lost Dhawan, Hetmyer, Stoinis, Rabada and Iyer to name a few.

