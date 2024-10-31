South Africa announce squad for home T20I series against India

New Delhi [India], October 31 : South Africa on Thursday named their T20I squad for their upcoming home series against India.

Aiden Markram will lead a strong side comprising an explosive middle-order led by David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen. Keshav Maharaj will lead the spin department whereas Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee will boost the pace options.

All-rounder Mihlali Mpongwana has received his maiden call-up to the squad. The 24-year-old impressed in this season's CSA T20 Challenge with 12 wickets at an average of 14.08.

He is joined by uncapped all-rounder Andile Simelane, who was previously a part of the squad that toured the United Arab Emirates in September.

Kagiso Rabada has been rested for the series, whereas Lungi Ngidi was not considered as he continues to prepare towards the home Test series against Sri Lanka in November.

Pacer Lutho Sipamla has been added to the squad for the third and fourth T20Is. He has 18 international wickets thus far in his career.

The four-match T20I series between India and South Africa will kick off on November 8 at Kingsmead Cricket Stadium in Durban.

Port Elizabeth's St George's Park will host the second T20I match between the Proteas and Men in Blue on November 10. The third T20I match of the series will be played at SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion on November 13. The fourth and final game of the series will take place at Wanderers Stadium on November 15.

South Africa T20I squad: Aiden Markram (C), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla (3rd and 4th T20Is), and Tristan Stubbs.

