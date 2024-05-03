South Africa announce Sri Lanka and Pakistan series during 2024-25 home season

Johannesburg [South Africa], May 3 : Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday announced the schedule for the 2024/25 international home season and will host Sri Lanka and Pakistan men's teams later in the year.

"Cricket South Africa (CSA) has today revealed an exciting schedule for the 2024/25 international home season," a statement said.

South Africa men's team will take on Sri Lanka in two Tests and Pakistan in an all-format tour.

The Proteas Men will then take on Sri Lanka in the first Test at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium in Durban from November 27 to 1 December, before Dafabet St George's Park in Gqeberha hosts the second Test from December 5 to 9.

Fans will get the opportunity to see the Proteas men's white-ball outfit in December when Aiden Markram's T20I side square off against Pakistan in a three-match T20I series. As many ODIs will follow this in Paarl, Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Temba Bavuma will then lead the ODI group in three ODIs from December 17 to 22, with the fan favourite Pink Day marked for December 22 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

The series will enter its final phase with the Boxing Day Test in Centurion, wrapping up the home summer with the New Year's Test at Newlands.

"As we eagerly anticipate the 2024/25 home international season, it once again holds the promise of exhilarating encounters," CSA CEO, Pholetsi Moseki, expressed excitement over an exciting summer of cricket, according to the statement.

"As we open our doors to esteemed cricketing nations like Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and England, we not only showcase the talent and competitiveness of South African cricket but also celebrate the global appeal and camaraderie inherent in our beloved sport. These fixtures serve as a platform to not just compete, but to foster bonds between nations, uniting players and fans alike in the shared love for cricket," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor