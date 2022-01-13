South Africa captain Dane Van Nieker ruled out of Women's World Cup with ankle fracture

Skipper Dane van Niekerk has been ruled out of action for at least three months, including the upcoming 50-overs World Cup in New Zealand, following an ankle injury, Cricket South Africa said in a statement on Thursday (January 13).The all-rounder sustained a fracture to her left ankle after accidentally slipping on a wet surface at home last week and has subsequently been sidelined from the training camp ahead of the four-match ODI series against West Indies at home in the lead up to the World Cup.

"As things stand, she doesn't require surgery but will be monitored closely. It's a stable fracture with minimal displacement and her recovery timeline is no less than 12 weeks," team doctor Tshegofatso Gaetsewe said. "Losing Dane is massive for the team and the country, we will sorely miss her leadership and all-round cricket abilities. I would like to wish her all the best with her recovery and a smooth and seamless return to the national team," Convenor of Selectors, Clinton du Preez said. "This brings about an opportunity for another player within the pipeline." The 21-member extended squad will enter bio-secure environment on Friday, and will be pruned further for the ODIs following a 10-day training camp. The list includes uncapped Western Province batter, Delmari Tucker, while Raisibe Ntozakhe has earned herself another shot at comeback for the ODIs in Johannesburg between January 28 and February 6.