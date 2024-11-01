South Africa crush Bangladesh in Chattogram Test, win by record margin

Chattogram [Bangladesh], November 1 : South Africa completed a stunning victory over Bangladesh, securing an innings and 273-run win in just three days in Chattogram. This win marks their largest margin of victory by runs in Test cricket, following a seven-wicket triumph in the first Test in Dhaka.

Electing to bat first, the Proteas put up an imposing total of 575/6 before declaring. Wiaan Mulder scored his maiden Test century, remaining unbeaten on 105, while South Africa smashed a record 17 sixes in their innings. Mulder's achievement was complemented by centuries from opener Tony de Zorzi (177) and No.3 Tristan Stubbs (106), both scoring their first Test hundreds. Contributions from David Bedingham (59) and Senuran Muthusamy (68*) further bolstered the total.

Bangladesh's bowlers struggled, with Taijul Islam being the lone standout, taking five wickets but conceding a significant number of runs. The hosts were immediately on the defensive in their first innings, losing Shadman Islam in the opening over. By the end of the second day, they had lost four more wickets and were in deep trouble.

Mominul Haque provided some resistance with a valiant knock of 82, but Bangladesh could only muster 159 in their first innings. South Africa enforced the follow-on, and their bowlers, led by Kagiso Rabada, continued to dominate. Rabada, newly ranked No.1 in the ICC Test Player Rankings for bowlers, claimed a five-wicket haul, leading the charge in the first innings.

Bangladesh's second innings fared no better. South Africa's spinners took control, with Keshav Maharaj and Senuran Muthusamy taking nine wickets between them. Maharaj claimed a five-wicket haul as Bangladesh were dismissed for 143, falling 16 runs short of their first innings total.

The comprehensive performance by the Proteas showcased their dominance in both batting and bowling. South Africa's emphatic win in Chattogram not only highlighted their superiority but also set a new benchmark in their Test cricket history. The victory, built on stellar individual performances and cohesive team effort, leaves Bangladesh with much to ponder as they look to regroup for future challenges.

Brief score: South Africa 575/6 d (Tony de Zorzi 177, Tristan Stubbs 106, Wiaan Mulder 105*; Taijul Islam 5/198) vs Bangladesh 159 & 143 F/O (Hasan Mahmud 38*, Najmul Hossain Shanto 36; Keshav Maharaj 5/59).

