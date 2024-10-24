South Africa jump to 4th in WTC standings, beat Bangladesh to mark first Test win in Asia since 2014

Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 24 : South Africa secured their first Test win in Asia after 2014, beating Bangladesh in the first Test of the two-match series at Dhaka's Shere Bangla National Stadium on Thursday, climbing to number four in ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 standings.

The Proteas improved their point percentage to 47.62 with the victory, which helped them jump over New Zealand and England and take fourth place on the standings.

Bangladesh's loss sees their point-percentage drop to 30.56 and they continue to languish in seventh place with India and Australia still remaining in the top two spots on the standings.

Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to field against South Africa, but the decision backfired as South Africa's pacers and spinners thrived in helpful conditions, bowling out Bangladesh for merely 106. Kagiso Rabada, Wiaan Mulder, and Keshav Maharaj picked up three wickets each. Mahmudul Hasan Joy top-scored for Bangladesh with 30 in 97 deliveries.

Bangladesh's spinners fought back, with Taijul Islam (5/122) and Mehidy Hasan (2/63) sharing seven wickets between them but a fighting ton from Kyle Verreynne (114 in 144 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) backed by support from Mulder (54 in 112 balls, with eight fours) and Dane Piedt (32 in 87 balls, with two fours) helped South Africa gain a massive lead of 202 runs. SA was skittled out for 308 runs.

South Africa bowlers took charge once more in the third innings with Rabada leading the way and had the hosts at 112/6 at one stage. However, Mehidy Hasan (97 in 191 balls, with 10 fours and a six) resisted for Bangladesh, stitching important stands with the lower-order to get the side to 307. Rabada eventually finished with 6/46, his best bowling figures in Asia.

Needing 106 runs to win, South Africa had little trouble during their chase in the fourth innings, guided by Tony de Zorzi's 41 in 52 balls, with seven fours and Tristan Stubbs' 30* in 37 balls, with four boundaries and a six, taking the game by seven wickets.

The second Test between Bangladesh and South Africa will be played from October 29 in Chattogram.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh: 106 and 307 (Mehidy Hasan Miraz 97, Jaker Ali 58, Kagiso Rabada 6/46) lose to South Africa: 308 and 106/3 (Tony de Zorzi 41, Tristan Stubbs 30*, Taijul Islam (3/43) by seven wickets.

