South Africa name Juan James as new skipper of team ahead of U19 World Cup

Cape Town [South Africa], January 14 : Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Sunday named all-rounder Juan James as team captain for ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024.

The 19-year-old all-rounder bats right-handed and bowls off-break spin. James has made regular appearances in the South Africa domestic circuit since making his debut in September 2022.

https://twitter.com/ProteasMenCSA/status/1746527402828632219

"CSA has today announced that Western Province all-rounder Juan James will captain SA U19 at the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024. The 19-year-old will lead the side in the 15th edition of the tournament with the junior Proteas getting their campaign underway against West Indies on Friday, 19 January at JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom," CSA announced on X.

He appeared for South Africa U19s during their tour of Bangladesh in July 2023 and picked five wickets at an average of 28.8. He also scored 75 runs with a highest score of 34.

James' appointment comes after CSA relieved David Teeger of captaincy of the side following security advice regarding the position of the player in the Gaza-Israel conflict.

In the recently concluded tri-series featuring India and Afghanistan, James picked a wicket in each of his appearances. His economy rate was an impressive 2.88.

The Proteas are placed in Group B along with England, West Indies and Scotland. The 15th edition of the tournament will begin on January 19, with Ireland facing off against USA and South Africa taking on West Indies.

