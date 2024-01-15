South Africa name Laura Wolvaardt-led 15-member squad for white-ball leg of Australia tour

Johannesburg, Jan 15 Cricket South Africa (CSA) has named a 15-player women’s squad led by skipper Laura Wolvaardt for the white-ball leg in the multi-format tour of Australia happening from January 27 to February 18.

The South Africa squad also has experienced all-rounders Marizanne Kapp and Chloé Tryon, who along with Laura have been Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) regulars. Chloé had been out of action since the recent WBBL season due to a groin injury.

Earning her maiden ODI call-up for South Africa is fast bowler Ayanda Hlubi who made her impressive senior debut in the third T20I against Bangladesh in Kimberley in December last year. Annerie Dercksen, Nondumiso Shangase, Tumi Sekhukhune and Lara Goodall aren’t members of South Africa squad going to Australia.

“It’s a very competitive squad. It is a mixture of youngsters and experience, and everyone is looking forward to it. It was a very good year for us as a team in 2023, so we look forward to building on that.”

“We finished off well with the tour against Bangladesh and the camp was very good. The weather is not something we can control but we got what we wanted out of it, such as the education around the game, touching base regarding the red ball, and what we want to achieve.”

“We also touched on our skills regarding the white ball, where we are going, and what is required, so the selected squad is very well-balanced and competitive, and we are very confident going into Australia,” said head coach Hilton Moreeng, who has his national contract extended until the end of the 2023/24 season.

The squad set to feature in the first-ever Test match between the two nations will be confirmed during the ODI series and ahead of the commencement of the red-ball contest from February 15 - 18 at the WACA Ground in Perth. South Africa will depart for Australia in two groups on January 17-18 ahead of the team’s first training session in Sydney on January 21.

"The objective is consistently to vie for success in every competition or tour we engage in, and the prospect of doing so in Australia is very exciting as we compete against the best. The squad maintains its balance, and we eagerly anticipate Chloé's return.”

“Her wealth of experience and match-winning skills will undoubtedly enhance the squad's value. I am genuinely excited for both the players and the management team. The group is undoubtedly poised to compete and deliver positive contributions to the overall team performance and the set targets throughout the tour,” said Clinton du Preez, Proteas Women Convenor of Selectors.

In search of their first win over Australia across all formats, South Africa will go into the white-ball encounters with a head-to-head record of facing 14 defeats in 15 ODIs, with the team’s best result coming in the shape of a tied match in the fourth ODI in November 2016.

In the shorter format, the Australians have amassed seven wins in their previous seven encounters against South Africa, including their historic ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final triumph in Cape Town in February last year.

South Africa white-ball squad for Australia tour: Laura Wolvaardt (Captain), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Chloé Tryon, and Delmi Tucker.

Tour schedule

January 24 - T20 Warm-Up - Governor-General’s XI vs South Africa (North Sydney Oval, Sydney)

T20I Series

January 27 – 1st T20I – Manuka Oval, Canberra

January 28 – 2nd T20I – Manuka Oval, Canberra

January 30 - 3rd T20I - Bellerive Oval, Hobart

ODI Series

February 3 – 1st ODI – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

February 7 – 2nd ODI – North Sydney Oval, Sydney

February 10 – 3rd ODI – North Sydney Oval, Sydney

Test Match: February 15-18 – WACA Ground, Perth

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor