South Africa or UAE could be new venue for Champions Trophy if Pakistan opt out: Sources

New Delhi [India], November 12 : South Africa and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are favourites to host the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy in 2025 if Pakistan pulls out on the last moment, as per the sources.

On Sunday, the Pakistan media claimed that the International Cricket Council; (ICC) had conveyed in writing to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that India won't travel to Pakistan travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025 citing security threats.

Without Pakistan's participation, the ICC could face contractual challenges with broadcasters and sponsors expecting both teams to play in high-stakes matches.

Legal disputes with commercial partners, potential revenue drops, and a decline in ICC's financial distribution to member nations are likely consequences.

The Pakistan Cricket board wants India to travel to Pakistan as their team also went during the time of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup in 2023.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has requested the ICC to conduct the match of the Indian Cricket Team on a hybrid model with the final to likely take place at Dubai International Stadium in the UAE but the PCB is against this.

There is a very much possibility of a change of venues for the mega event if both the boards are not on the same page.

Due to tense political ties between both nations, India has not travelled to Pakistan since 2008, when they played the Asia Cup over there. The arch-rivals played their last bilateral series in 2012-13 in India, a white-ball series and now mostly play in ICC tournaments and Asia Cups.

India has firmly held the stance of not travelling to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy, citing security concerns. Earlier this year, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla stated that India would travel to Pakistan only if the Government of India permitted it.

Notably, last year, Pakistan hosted the Asia Cup, but the tournament was hosted in a hybrid model. India played its matches in Sri Lanka, while the rest of the matches were hosted in Pakistan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor