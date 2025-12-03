South Africa pacer Nandre Burger sustains hamstring injury while bowling during second ODI against India

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 3 : South Africa left-arm speedster Nandre Burger has suffered a hamstring injury while bowling during the second ODI of the three-match series against India at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Burger suffered an injury when he started to bowl his seventh over of the match. The left-arm seamer lost his run-up twice and appeared to struggle to land on his right leg. The South African physio attended to him, and Burger decided to walk off the field. Aiden Markram completed the over in place of Burger.

ESPNcricinfo reported that Burger is undergoing assessments, but initial assessments indicate that the Proteas seamer has sustained an injury to his right hamstring. Burger's injury could also impact his participation in the upcoming third ODI against India on Saturday.

Burger is not part of the five-match T20I series against India, where speedster Anrich Nortje will make his return. The report added that Nortje could come earlier if South Africa needs extra pace for the third ODI.

The visitors are already without Kagiso Rabada, who has a rib niggle, and Gerald Coetzee, who was not picked for this tour. Burger has a long history of injuries, including a lower back stress fracture, which kept him out of the game from October 2024 until September this year.

India scored 358/5 against South Africa in the Raipur ODI. Virat Kohli slammed his second successive and record-extending 53rd ODI hundred. Ruturaj Gaikwad, who made his maiden ODI century, guided India to a monstrous total.

Ruturaj (105 in 83 balls, with 12 fours and two sixes) and Virat (102 in 93 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) had a 195-run stand for the third wicket, while KL Rahul (66* in 43 balls, with six fours and two sixes) also had a fine partnership with Ravindra Jadeja (24*) towards the end, taking India past the 350-run mark.

Brief Scores: India: 358/5 (Ruturaj Gaikwad 105, Virat Kohli 102, Marco Jansen 2/63) vs South Africa.

