South Africa recall experienced all-rounder Chloe Tryon for T20I leg of India tour

New Delhi [India], July 1 : Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday announced that they have picked seasoned all-rounder Chloe Tryon in their squad for the upcoming T20I leg of India tour.

All-rounder Tryon is the only addition to the squad as she marks her return from a back injury, with Delmi Tucker and Nondumiso Shangase departing the touring group following the conclusion of the ODI and the Test leg.

The three-match T20I series will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from July 5 to 9. The Proteas have already lost the ODI series 3-0 in Bengaluru and the one-off Test in Chennai by ten wickets.

Proteas Women interim head coach, Dillon du Preez was excited to have Chloe back in the mix.

"We're excited with the 15-player squad that has been selected for the T20I series. We also have Chloe back in the team after recovering from an injury. She brings a lot of experience to the team and we can't wait to see her back on the field," Dillon said as quoted by ICC.

"This approach allows us to refine our strategies and enhance team dynamics, which are crucial as we prepare for the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh. Our goal is to provide a platform for our players to gain valuable experience and showcase their skills, ensuring we are well-prepared for the challenges ahead. The return of Chloe Tryon is a significant addition, and we are confident that this squad will perform with the determination and excellence that defines Proteas Women cricket," Dillon added.

Squad: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sunei Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune and Chloe Tryon.

