South Africa spinner Senuran Muthusamy claims ICC Men's Player of the Month for October

Dubai [UAE], November 12 : South Africa spinner Senuran Muthusamy has been crowned the ICC Player of the Month for October 2025, following his standout all-round performance during the Test series in Pakistan.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday announced that Muthusamy had brushed away competition from Pakistan's seasoned spinner Noman Ali and Afghanistan's premier ball tweaker Rashid Khan. The 31-year-old expressed his delight after bagging the first ICC POTM award of his career.

"It feels great to be named the Player of the Month by the ICC, especially since it comes for performances in Test cricket, a format that every player wants to excel in. Playing for a side that won the World Test Championship this year is a matter of great pride," Muthusamy said as quoted from ICC.

"I was privileged to be part of such a competitive series in Pakistan and am happy to have contributed with both ball and bat. I want to thank my teammates for their support and look forward to contributing for my team in the years to come," Muthusamy added.

In the two-match Test series in Pakistan that ended on level terms at 1-1, Muthusamy garnered 106 runs at 53 and scythed 11 wickets to claim the Player of the Series award. In the first Test, Muthusamy notched his career-best figures of 11/174, taking six in the first and five in the second innings. However, his finest spell with the ball wasn't enough to rescue South Africa from a 93-run defeat.

With South Africa aiming to salvage a draw, Muthusamy's heroics took the spotlight once again. He forged crucial partnerships with tail-enders Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada while anchoring the innings with an unbeaten 89.

Muthusamy's valiant effort handed South Africa a valuable first innings lead and eventually stamped their authority with an 8-wicket win. He is expected to return to action in the upcoming two Tests in India, scheduled to begin at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Friday.

