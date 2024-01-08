South Africa star batter Heinrich Klaasen retires from Test format

New Delhi [India], January 8 : South African batter Heinrich Klaasen on Monday announced his retirement from the Test format.

The explosive batter, known for his power-hitting prowess in limited-overs cricket, made just four appearances in red-ball cricket.

He became the second senior player to retire from Test cricket following veteran batter Dean Elgar's decision to draw curtains on his international career. The left-handed player's final dance came against India in the two-match Test series that ended on level terms.

The wicketkeeper batter scored just 104 runs at an average of 13 during his four appearances. His highest score in the longest format of cricket is 35 against Australia in Sydney.

While announcing his retirement, he said the Test was his favourite format but will continue to be available for selection in white-ball cricket.

"After a few sleepless nights wondering if I am making the right decision, I have decided to retire from red-ball cricket," he said in a statement.

"It's a difficult decision that I have made because it is by far my favourite format of the game. The battles that I faced on and off the field have made me the cricketer I am today," Klassen said.

"It has been a great journey and I am glad I could have represented my country. My baggy Test cap is the most precious cap I have ever been handed," Klassen added.

In 2024, South Africa will play seven Tests, two each against the West Indies and Bangladesh. Then they will host Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series and one against Pakistan.

But after that Test, South Africa won't play a single Test between January 2025 and September 2026.

