South Africa suffer big blow, Baartman ruled out of 3rd ODI against Pakistan

New Delhi [India], December 20 : After losing out on the ODI series, South Africa's woes increased, with Ottneil Baartman being ruled out of the third ODI against Pakistan due to a problem in his right knee.

Bartman became the latest entry in South Africa's constantly growing list of injuries. He is the second player after spinner Keshav Maharaj to get sidelined in the ODI series. Overall, he is the sixth seamer to be ruled out with injury this summer, including Gerald Coetzee, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams and Anrich Nortje.

All-rounder Corbin Bosch, who earned his maiden call-up to South Africa's Test squad, will replace Baartman in the ODI squad for the final match of the series.

Cricket South Africa revealed that Baartman experienced discomfort during his run-up ahead of the second ODI on Thursday in Cape Town. He will return home and undergo further assessments for the problem he has faced in his right knee.

After the ODI-leg finishes on Sunday, Pakistan and South Africa will compete in a two-match Test series, beginning on December 26 in Centurion.

South Africa will keenly monitor the fitness of Mulder before the Test series. Mulder was struck on the lower hand while batting in the first innings against Sri Lanka in the first Test last month.

He was taken for subsequent scans, which confirmed the fracture. He remained unbeaten with a score of 9 and didn't take the field for the rest of the match.

Considering the recent injury setbacks, South Africa's bowling line-up could consist of Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Bosch and Dane Paterson. Even young tearaway Kwena Maphaka could be in contention after he made his debut during the second ODI against Pakistan.

He returned with figures of 4/72 in a match which the Proteas ended up losing by 81 runs.

