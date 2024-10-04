South Africa to wear special jerseys in Women's T20 World Cup to honour their loved ones

Dubai [UAE], October 4 : The South Africa cricket team will wear specially designed playing jerseys in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup to pay tribute to their closest friends and family.

Each player will have the names of up to five important people in their lives embroidered on their playing shirts when they take the field to help provide a reminder of their most loved and supported friends and family at home.

South Africa will use the message of "Always Rising - For Me, For Her, For Them, For All, For South Africa, For The Proteas." to stay connected with their fans during the T20 World Cup as they attempt to go one step further than their second-placed finish behind Australia at last year's event on home soil.

The names will appear inside the shirt collars and bottom hems on the playing shirt of each player.

Wicketkeeper Sinalo Jafta, who pays tribute to her mom and counsellor, believes the initiative was an excellent idea.

"It's such a special touch. When I look down and see the names of those most important to me, it reminds me to always give my best and remember those who have been there for me from day one," Jafta said as quoted by the ICC.

South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt, who will captain the Proteas for the first time at a T20 World Cup in the UAE, echoed the sentiments of her teammate.

"Carrying a piece of home with me during the tournament gives me strength. I know I'm not alone out there; my loved ones are with me in spirit," Wolvaardt said.

The Proteas are placed in Group B of the competition along with England, West Indies, Bangladesh, and Scotland.

South Africa will commence their T20 World Cup campaign in Dubai against the West Indies on Friday.

Squad:

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon.

Travelling reserve: Miane Smit.

