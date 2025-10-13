South Africa vs Bangladesh LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Today's SA-W vs BAN-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match 14

Australia Women’s National Cricket Team vs Pakistan Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Cricket Streaming: Bangladesh Women won the toss and chose to bat first against South Africa in the 14th match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Monday, October 13, 2025. Bangladesh has managed only one victory from its three matches so far, while South Africa has secured two wins in three games, including a thrilling victory over India. Both teams will be eager to secure two crucial points as the race for the semifinals heats up. The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Fans can also stream it on the JioHotstar app and website.

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Live Streaming Info

Match Date: Monday, October 13, 2025

Match Time: 3:00 p.m. IST

Venue: ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: JioHotstar app and website

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Playing 11s

Bangladesh Women (Playing XI): Rubya Haider, Fargana Hoque, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Fahima Khatun, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni, Marufa Akter

South Africa Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba