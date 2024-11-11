South Africa Women announce squad for upcoming white-ball series against England

New Delhi [India], November 11 : South Africa Women on Monday announced the squad for the upcoming white-ball series against England.

According to ICC, the 14-player T20I squad of the Proteas Women welcomed all-rounders Eliz-Mari Marx and Nondumiso Shangase along with batter Faye Tunnicliffe, who returned to the national team after three years. Senior players Marizanne Kapp and Ayabonga Khaka have been rested for the series.

Seshnie Naidu will also miss out, focusing on her academic commitments while also preparing for the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup in Malaysia in January 2025.

The ODI squad features 15 players, with fast bowler Ayanda Hlubi earning a recall. Kapp, Khaka and Mieke de Ridder will rejoin the team as they aim to secure valuable points in the ICC Women's Championship.

Lara Goodall, who received her 50th ODI cap in April, returns after missing the ODI series against India. Right-arm pacer Masabata Klaas earns back her place in the ODIs, after missing out on the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

The two sides will also compete in a historic one-off Test match from 15-18 December at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein, the first Women's Test held in South Africa since 2002. The Proteas' Test squad will be revealed over the course of the white-ball series.

South Africa T20I squad: Laura Wolvaardt (C), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Sune Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Chloe Tryon, Faye Tunnicliffe.

South Africa ODI squad: Laura Wolvaardt (C), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Lara Goodall, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Chloe Tryon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor