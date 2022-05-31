South African cricketer Mondli Khumalo in serious condition after vicious assault outside UK pub

Former South African Under-19 bowler Mondli Khumalo is an induced coma in Bristol after being assaulted outside a pub in Bridgwater on Saturday night. Khumalo has suffered bleeding on the brain and has had two operations thus far. He remains in a serious condition. A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.Khumalo, 20, is contracted to Kwa-Zulu Natal Inland in South Africa, and is on his first overseas stint as a professional for North Petherton Cricket Club.

The team was out celebrating a victory last weekend when the incident took place. According to a ESPNcricinfo report, Khumalo was unconscious at the scene and received emergency medical treatment at Southmead Hospital. North Petherton Cricket Club and Khumalo's agent, Rob Humphries, have begun work on assisting the Khumalo family, especially Mondli's mother, to obtain a passport to travel to the United Kingdom to be with him. Khumalo represented South Africa U-19 at the 2020 World Cup, has four first-class caps and received a high-performance contract from Kwa-Zulu Natal Inland for the 2022-2023 season.

