South Africa's journey to Women's Cricket World Cup final

New Delhi [India], November 1 : From a crushing defeat in their opening game against England to a commanding win in the semi-final against the same opponent, South Africa's journey to their first Women's Cricket World Cup final has been nothing short of inspiring, as per the official website of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Led by Laura Wolvaardt and powered by a strong bowling attack, South Africa have peaked at the perfect time to set up a historic final against India, with both sides chasing their first-ever ODI World Cup crown.

South Africa's campaign began with a forgettable outing against England as they were bowled out for just 69 in under 21 overs. None of the batters, apart from Sinalo Jafta, who top-scored with 22, were able to get going. England's bowlers ran riot and the chase was wrapped up in just 15 overs without losing a wicket. It was a humbling start for South Africa.

The Proteas bounced back in fine style against New Zealand. Nonkululeko Mlaba led the bowling attack with an excellent 4/40 as South Africa bowled out the White Ferns for 231. In reply, Tazmin Brits struck a superb century while Sune Luus supported her with a crucial 83. Their partnership set the platform for a comfortable six-wicket win, South Africa's first of the tournament.

In one of the tournament's most thrilling contests, South Africa handed India their first defeat. Richa Ghosh's 94 had taken India to 251, but South Africa chased the target with just seven balls to spare. Laura Wolvaardt's 70 laid the foundation before Nadine de Klerk (84* off 54 balls) and Chloe Tryon (49) combined to power the team home. Tryon also shone with the ball, taking 3/32 in a complete all-round display.

South Africa were tested again but showed character to prevail in another close chase against Bangladesh. Set 233 to win, they stumbled to 78/5 before Marizanne Kapp (56) and Chloe Tryon (62) staged a crucial recovery. Nadine de Klerk once again held her nerve at the end, finishing with an unbeaten 37 to guide South Africa across the line with three wickets in hand.

Rain shortened the contest to 20 overs per side, but South Africa remained clinical. Their bowlers, led by Nonkululeko Mlaba (3/30) and Masabata Klaas (2/18), restricted Sri Lanka to 125/7. In the chase, openers Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits made light work of the target, scoring unbeaten fifties to seal a dominant 10-wicket win with 31 balls remaining.

South Africa produced their most dominant performance of the group stage in another rain-hit encounter against Pakistan. Batting first, they piled up 312/9 in 40 overs, powered by partnerships between Laura Wolvaardt (90), Sune Luus (61) and Marizanne Kapp (68). Nadine de Klerk provided the finishing touches with a blistering 41 off 16 balls, as South Africa smashed 11 sixes in their innings.

In reply, Pakistan were set a DLS target of 30,6 but as rain continued to interrupt the clash and overs were then cut short, they could only manage 83/7. Kapp (3/20) was again instrumental with the ball. The commanding win pushed South Africa to the top of the table and confirmed their place in the semi-finals.

Facing Australia in their final group game, South Africa endured another tough outing. Alana King's record-breaking figures of 7/18 dismantled the Proteas for just 97 in 24 overs. Despite reducing Australia to 11/2 early, Georgia Voll and Beth Mooney steadied the chase and guided their side to victory inside 17 overs. The loss pushed South Africa to third in the group standings, and they were eventually drawn against England in the semifinals.

South Africa saved their best for when it mattered most. Batting first after being sent in by England, Laura Wolvaardt produced her first century of the tournament, a magnificent 169 off 143 balls, to help her side post a formidable total of 319/7.

In response, England's chase never recovered from a disastrous start where they were down to 1/3 within the first few overs. Nat Sciver-Brunt and Alice Capsey revived hopes with a 100-run partnership, but once both were dismissed, the innings unravelled. Marizanne Kapp's five-wicket haul (5/20) sealed a famous 125-run win and took South Africa to their first-ever ODI World Cup final.

