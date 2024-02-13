South Africa's Kapp moves to second spot in ODI bowler rankings, retains top spot in all-rounders category

Dubai [UAE], February 13 : South Africa all-rounder Marizanne Kapp has moved to second spot in the ICC women's ODI bowler rankings after the conclusion of the three-match 50-over series against Australia.

ICC issued an updated rankings list which saw Kapp making progress in the women's bowlers' rankings.

Kapp, who has previously held the top ranking in bowlers, scalped four in the last two matches. She is on second spot behind England spinner Sophie Ecclestone.

Her knock of 75 and 3-12 in the second ODI helped her secure the top spot in the all-rounder ODI ranking and retain eighth position in batting.

Kapp's compatriot, Chloe-Tryon, also progressed in the rankings list across all departments. She moved one spot to 20th in batters rankings, leapfrogged seven places to 43rd in the bowlers' rakings and moved to the Top 10 of all-rounder rankings for the first time in her career.

Australia also saw some players showing progress in the rankings after completing 2-1 win in the ODI series over South Africa.

All-rounder Tahlia McGrath, who produced a top performance both with the bat and ball in the third ODI, moved to the 30th spot in batters rankings, 60th in all-rounders and 21st in the all-rounders list.

Her compatriots Alana King (77th in batting and 13th in bowling) and Kim Garth (96th in batting and 28th in bowling) also made remarkable progress.

Coming to the T20I rankings, Thailand player Naruemoi Chaiwai played a knock of 83* against Kuwait in the Asian Cricket Council Women's Premier Cup saw her move to 44th position.

The UAE trio of Theertha Sathish (57th), Kavisha Egodge (62nd) and Esha Oza (68th) also shows progress in the batting rankings.

