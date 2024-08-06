South Australia appoints Ryan Harris as new head coach

New Delhi [India], August 6 : Former Aussie fast bowler Ryan Harris has been appointed as the new head coach of South Australia by replacing Jason Gillespie, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Earlier this year, Jason Gillespie' left his role as the head coach of South Australia.

After becoming the new head coach of South Australia, Harris said that he was thrilled and honoured to be named the new head coach. The former Aussie cricketer added that he knows the squad and knows what they are capable of.

"I'm thrilled and honoured to be appointed Head Coach of South Australia where I began my first-class playing journey more than 20 years ago. Having worked closely with the team last summer and during our current pre-season training, I know what this squad is capable of and can't wait to get started and build on the positive steps we saw last year," Harris was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

The newly appointed head coach added that they will be working hard to ensure that they start performing as soon as the season starts.

"Under new captain Nathan McSweeney, there is a real sense of self-belief among the group and we'll be working hard to ensure we hit the ground running with the new season rapidly approaching," he added.

In the last season, South Australia finished in the place and ended the 2022-23 season in fourth place.

Soon after retiring from cricket, Harris started his coaching voyage with the Australia men's under-19 team during the 2018 and 2020 World Cups. The former Aussie cricketer also worked with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises like Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals.

Ryan Harris also applied to become the head coach of Australia Women and had a short-term stint as the bowling coach on a tour of New Zealand in 2021.

