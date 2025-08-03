South Delhi Superstarz-East Delhi Riders set DPL 2025 rolling with edge-of-seat opener

New Delhi [India], August 3 : The second edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) kicked off in style on Saturday at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium. Spectators were treated to high-energy performances by Sunanda Sharma, Raftaar, KRSNA and Seedhe Maut.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, former Union Cabinet Minister Smriti Irani, DDCA President Rohan Jaitley, and BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla graced the grand opening.

Speaking at the occasion, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta extended her best wishes to the participants and said, "I convey my heartfelt wishes to all the teams and players. May this tournament be a celebration of talent, teamwork, and sporting spirit. I look forward to witnessing some exciting cricket and hope the event inspires the youth of our city to pursue excellence in sports."

DDCA President Rohan Jaitley said, "The second season of the Delhi Premier League officially begins today, and it marks another significant step forward in nurturing local cricketing talent. I extend my best wishes to all the teams and players participating this year. May the league continue to grow in stature and provide a strong platform for emerging stars to shine."

The action continued on the field as South Delhi Superstarz and East Delhi Riders delivered a thrilling opening match that went down the wire. Batting first after winning the toss, South Delhi Superstarz posted a competitive 169/6 in 20 overs.

The Superstarz suffered an early blow as Kunwar Bidhuri fell on the second ball to Ajay Ahlawat. Opener Sarthak Ray and skipper Ayush Badoni steadied the innings with a 43-run stand before Badoni departed for 25 off 20. A quick flurry of wickets saw them slump to 82/5, bringing Vision Panchal to the crease alongside Sarthak Ray.

Sarthak Ray and Vision Panchal added a steady 32-run stand for the sixth wicket, with Panchal scoring a quick 29 off 15. Abhishek Khandelwal then powered the innings with an unbeaten 40 off 23, while Sarthak Ray remained not out on 41 off 35, guiding the Superstarz to a competitive total.

In reply, East Delhi Riders openers Arpit Rana and Sujal Singh put on a 33-run stand in 4.3 overs before Rana fell for 20 off 15. Sujal followed soon after, dismissed for 11 off 18.

East Delhi skipper Anuj Rawat and Hardik Sharma steadied the chase. Sharma contributed a handy 27 off 23 to keep the momentum going. Sharma's dismissal didn't slow East Delhi's charge as skipper Anuj Rawat (55 off 35) and Mayank Rawat (30 off 20) kept the scoreboard ticking.

Needing 15 off the final over, Rohan Rathi and Kavya Gupta held their nerves, with Rathi smashing a six off the last ball to seal a thrilling 5-wicket win for the Riders.

