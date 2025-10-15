"Special": Head coach Sammy thanks Gambhir for addressing West Indies with "heartfelt words"

New Delhi [India], October 15 : West Indies head coach Daren Sammy penned a heartfelt note for the BCCI, who served as a "great host", and head coach Gautam Gambhir, who took out time after the conclusion of the series to impart knowledge in the Caribbean camp.

India swept the series 2-0 against the West Indies after notching a seven-wicket win in the opening session of the fifth day of the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. While the series opener concluded in two and a half days on Ahmedabad's green strip with a victory by an innings and 140 runs for the hosts, the tourists showed more fight on Delhi's benign surface.

After the conclusion of the series, the Indian players and Gambhir visited the West Indies camp, having been invited by Sammy. During his address, Gambhir mentioned that the "humility and humble nature" of the West Indies is something that many other teams, including his own, could learn from.

As the West Indies team departed with a rejuvenated belief of restoring their past glory, Sammy vowed that his side would continue to improve and emerge as a better Test-playing nation by overcoming the difficulties.

"As we leave India, I'd like to thank BCCI for having us here and being a great host. Plenty lessons and learnings from this trip for my staff and players that we can apply both on and off the field. Special thanks to @GautamGambhir for taking time after the test match to address my team with some heartfelt words. CWI will continue to finds ways for us to improve and be better as a Test playing nation in spite of all our different challenges. Till next year, next stop Bangladesh," Sammy wrote on X.

During the series, Sammy opened up about the long-standing financial challenges facing the team, admitting that the lack of funds continues to affect operations and player morale. After the first Test, captain Roston Chase also highlighted the day-to-day struggles faced by players, which stem from the lack of facilities. Legends Brian Lara, Sir Viv Richards, and Richie Richardson had arrived in Delhi to boost the morale of the players.

After another learning curve, the West Indies will now head to Bangladesh for three ODIs and as many T20Is, scheduled to commence on Saturday at Sher-e-Bangla in Dhaka.

