"Special man of the match is Rizwan, Shakeel": Sajid Khan after Pakistan's 127-run win over West Indies

Multan [Pakistan], January 19 : Pakistan's off-spinner Sajid Khan delivered a remarkable performance in the first Test against the West Indies, earning the 'Player of the Match' award for his outstanding contribution to the team's 127-run victory in Multan. Sajid was instrumental in dismantling the visitors' batting line-up, claiming five wickets in the second innings, which included the top five batters.

This followed his four-wicket haul in the first innings, making him the standout performer of the match.

Reflecting on his performance and the team's success, Sajid said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo, "[Performance] The pitch was great. The setup has been great. The special man of the match is Rizwan and Shakeel, and Shan in the second innings. The team is playing together, and it is great."

Sajid also spoke about his approach to bowling on the spin-friendly pitch.

"[On bowling in turning conditions] the wicket had a lot of turn and bounce. The spin bowling coach spoke to me, and in the second innings, I bowled a little slower and did not leak too many runs," he said.

The spinner credited his teammate Noman Ali for providing valuable insights during the match.

"[On Noman] He discusses a lot with me as he is very experienced. We did not want to give runs in the second innings, and that was great," Sajid added.

Pakistan's spinners dominated the game, taking all 20 wickets across both innings. Sajid's exceptional performance, combined with contributions from Noman Ali and Abrar Ahmed, highlighted the hosts' tactical mastery of spin on a turning track.

With this win, Pakistan leads the series 1-0, with Sajid Khan's brilliance playing a pivotal role in their success.

Coming to the match, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first. The duo of Gudakesh Motie (1/48) and Jayden Seales (3/27) had Pakistan down to 46/4. From then on, a 141-run stand for the fifth wicket between Saud Shakeel (84 in 157 balls, with six fours) and Mohammad Rizwan (71 in 133 balls, with nine fours) helped Pakistan get back in the game. Jomel Warrican (3/69) wiped out the tail quickly, skittling out Pakistan for 230 runs in 68.5 overs.

In the first innings of West Indies, Pakistani spinners Sajid (4/65), Noman Ali (5/39) and Abrar Ahmed (1/6) unleashed ultimate destruction, sharing among them all 10 wickets. Lower order of Jomel Warrican (31 in 24 balls, with four boundaries and a six), Seales (22 in 13 balls, with three sixes) and Gudakesh Motie (19 in 25 balls) lifted WI to 137 all out from an extremely poor position at 66/8. Pakistan led by 93 runs.

In their second innings, Pakistan started well with a partnership of 67 runs between skipper Shan Masood and Muhammad Hurraira (29 in 58 balls, with three fours). Though Masood hit a half-century and ended with a well-compiled 52 in 70 balls (with two fours and two sixes), Pakistan was skittled out for 157 runs, thanks to an incredible spell by spinner Jomel Warrican (7/32). Pakistan led by 250 runs and set Windies 251 runs to win.

In the run-chase, Alick Athanaze (55 in 68 balls, with four boundaries) did score a half-century, but fine spells from Sajid (5/50) and Abrar Ahmed (4/27) helped Pakistan bundled out WI for just 123 in 36.3 overs, win by 127 runs with two days left in action.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor