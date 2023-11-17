Special Pooja held at Lord Cricket Ganesha Temple in Chennai ahead of CWC 2023 Final match

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 17 : Ahead of the Final match of the ODI World Cup 2023 between India and Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, a special pooja was held at Lord Cricket Ganesh temple in Chennai on Friday.

The Lord Ganesh Temple is located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. In the Cricket Ganesha Temple, the eleven heads represents eleven members of a cricket team. Meanwhile, the presiding deity has eleven heads with another two Ganesha idols in batting and bowling postures.

A cricket-lover in Chennai has built 'Cricket Ganesha' temple that has idols of Lord Ganesha in several cricketing avatars.

Cricket fans often come to the Ganesh temple for prayers ahead of India's match. On Friday, a special prayer was held where the founder of the temple, Rama Krishnan chanted cricket bhajans, which he recites during his pooja.

Speaking to ANI, the founder of the temple Rama Krishnan said that every players in the team will be showered with blessings from Lord Ganesha.

"Lord Ganesha will bless both right-handed and left-handed players equally in the game, whether he's a batsman or a bowler.

Unbeaten in the tournament, team India delivered an all-round performance in the semis against New Zealand to book their spot in the final game of the tournament.

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli, made history after becoming the first player to achieve fifty hundreds in ODI format. India scored 397/4 to put pressure on New Zealand. Later in the second inning, Mohammed Shami led Indian bowling attack after bagging seven wickets, and managed to stave off a stubborn New Zealand response spearheaded by Daryl Mitchell's 134.

On the other hand, Australia became the second finalists of the ongoing extravagant tournament after they defeat South Africa by three wickets at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

