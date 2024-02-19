Spencer Johnson added to Australia's squad for three-match T20I series against New Zealand

Wellington [New Zealand], February 19 : With the likes of all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and Aaron Hardie ruled out of the series, Australia was forced to make a change to their squad ahead of their away T20I series with New Zealand.

Fast bowler Spencer Johnson has been added to the squad late ahead of the first match on Wednesday.

Adam Zampa should be eligible for the series despite a logistical delay in arriving in New Zealand, while Matthew Wade will join the squad in Auckland for games two and three.

Stoinis hurt his back during the recently finished T20I series against the West Indies, while Hardie was unable to compete for a position in the 2017 T20 World Cup team due to a calf ailment.

The Chappell-Hadlee Trophy honours Australian cricketers Ian, Greg, and Trevor Chappell, as well as the New Zealand cricket dynasty of Walter Hadlee and his sons Barry, Dayle, and Sir Richard.

The teams will fight for the prize in both white-ball formats, with the Chappell and Hadlee families' support and given the significance of the series, which coincides with the T20 World Cup in June.

Former New Zealand great Sir Richard Hadlee said the changes will enhance future series.

"It's great that the trophy will have more visibility and profile. I like the new conditions too - especially in the event of back-to-back 20-over and 50-over series. It means all games will continue to be relevant, and that the trophy will remain on the line for a longer period - plenty to play for," Hadlee said as quoted by ICC.

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner and Adam Zampa.

New Zealand T20 Squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee and Will Young.

