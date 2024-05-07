Spencer Johnson signs with Surrey Cricket for T20 Blast

London [UK], May 7 : Surrey Cricket on Tuesday announced that they have signed Australia fast bowler Spencer Johnson for their first eight matches of the Vitality Blast.

"The left-armer has impressed in the Big Bash and bowled a remarkable spell in The Hundred in 2023, delivering figures of 3/1 off his 20 deliveries for the Oval Invincibles against Manchester Originals. The 28-year-old is currently representing the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL)," Surrey said in a statement.

Johnson will join up with the squad ahead of the competition and be available for the first fixture on Thursday 30 May at the Utilita Bowl as Surrey take on Hampshire.

His first home game will be the double-header fixture against Somerset on Sunday 2 June at The Kia Oval. His final game will be the fixture against Glamorgan on Friday 21 June at The Kia Oval.

Surrey will be missing four players during the ICC T20 World Cup with Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan and Reece Topley all representing England.

"I'm very excited to join Surrey and I have some fantastic memories from playing at the Kia Oval last year. Surrey have a great squad and I can't wait to contribute with the ball in front of the packed out crowds in south London," Spencer Johnson said as quoted by Surrey.

Alec Stewart, Director of Men's Cricket at Surrey CCC said "Spencer is a highly talented cricketer who has shown his skills in white ball cricket at the highest levels.

He will add strength to our bowling unit in the first part of the group stages when we have four players away at the World Cup with England.

