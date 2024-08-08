"Spin was our strength": Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka after beating India in 3rd ODI

Colombo [Sri Lanka], August 8 : After beating India in the third ODI match of the series by 110 runs, Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka said that spin was their strength and they backed it in the game.

With the dominating victory, the hosts won the series 2-0 against Rohit Sharma's Men in Blue. This is the first time in the past 27 years that Sri Lanka has won an ODI series over India.

Asalanka scored 10 runs from 12 balls at a strike rate of 83.33. He slammed just one six during his time on the crease in the first inning.

Speaking after the match, Asalanka said that his side did all the right things in the ODI series against India.

"I am a happy captain right now. The team did all things right throughout the series. We all knew they were a strong batting line up and we wanted to back our strength. Spin was our strength and we backed it. They are in a good mood right now and our coach (Sanath Jayasuriya) is very active. The boys enjoyed the team environment," Asalanka said.

Recapping the match, Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat against India.

Sri Lanka openers Pathum Nissanka (45 runs from 65 balls, 5 fours, and 2 sixes) and Avishka Fernando (96 runs from 102 balls, 9 fours, and 2 sixes) gave the hosts an attack start as they made a partnership of 89 runs.

In the death, other Kamindu Mendis (23 runs from 19 balls, 1 six) added a few runs and powered Sri Lanka to 248/7.

In the first inning, the Indian bowling attack struggled to keep a check on Sri Lanka's run rate. Riyan Parag led the Indian bowling attack after he bagged three wickets and gave up 54 runs in his nine-over spell.

During the run chase, the Indian batters struggled to stand still on the crease. The Men in Blue skipper Rohit Sharma (35 runs from 20 balls) was the highest run scorer among his teammates. The 37-year-old tried his best to give his side a good start, but he was dismissed in the eighth over by Dunith Wellalage.

As India lost half of their batting lineup, Washington Sundar (30 runs from 25 balls, 2 fours, and 3 sixes) gave his best to add runs, but the hosts didn't give him any chance, Sundar was removed by Theekshana in the 26th over, ending India's hope to win the match.

Dunith Wellalage picked the final wicket of the match as he removed Kuldeep Yadav in the 26.1th over and bundled India's batting lineup at 138.

Dunith Wellalage led the Sri Lankan bowling attack after he took five wickets in his 5.1-over spell and helped Sri Lanka clinch a 110-run win over India.

