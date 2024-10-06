Spinner Arundhati decodes India's six-wicket win over Pakistan in Women's T20 WC

Dubai [UAE], October 6 : Spinner Arundhati Reddy on Sunday decoded India's six-wicket win over Pakistan in the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 and said that the Women in Blue displayed a good performance during the powerplay.

India clinched a six-wicket triumph over Pakistan in the most anticipated match of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Arundhati led the Indian bowling attack in the first inning after she bagged three wickets and gave 19 runs in her four-over spell at an economy rate of 4.80.

Speaking after the end of the match, Arundhati praised Renuka Singh and said that she bowled very well. The India bowler added that she has worked a lot on her T20 bowling.

"I've been bowling with the new ball and had to be prepared for the powerplay. We had a good powerplay, Renuka too bowled very well. I have worked a lot on my T20 bowling, in all stages of the game. I'll be working even harder now. It was a day game and it was pretty hot, but we are used to this weather. I just wanted to hit the stumps more, and use my variations and slower ones. That has been working for me," Arundhati said after the end of the match.

Recapping the game, Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat against India in the seventh match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024.

Nida Dar (28 runs from 34 balls, 1 four) and Muneeba Ali (17 runs from 26 balls, 2 fours) were the only top batters for the Women in Blue as propelled their side to 105/8 in the first inning.

The Indian bowling attack displayed a stunning performance and was successful in picking crucial wickets in the first inning.

Arundhati Reddy led the Indian bowling attack after she picked up three wickets in her four-over spell at an economy rate of 4.80. All the Indian bowlers managed to get wickets in the game. However, Harmanpreet Kaur's side displayed a poor performance while fielding as they missed plenty of catches.

During the run chase, Shafali Verma (32 runs from 35 balls, 3 fours) and Harmanpreet Kaur (29 runs from 24 balls) helped India clinch a massive six-wicket win over Pakistan.

In the 18th over, India crossed the 100-run mark after Kaur smashed a four through the extra cover.

In the 19th over, when India came closer to winning the crucial match, Skipper Harmanpreet suffered a neck injury which forced her to walk off the field.

S Sajana came in place of Kaur and slammed the ball to the left of mid-off for a four to end the match in favour of the Women in Blue.

Arundhati Reddy was named the Player of the Match after she displayed a stunning performance with the ball in the first inning.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor