Squads for ILT20 Season 3 announced ahead of tournament opener

Dubai [UAE], January 9 : The International League T20 Season 3 is set to begin on Saturday at the Dubai International Stadium with the Dubai Capitals hosting the defending champions MI Emirates in the tournament opener on Saturday.

The teams can make reinforcements or replacements during Season 3 in case of injuries or non-availability of their selected players. Season 3 of the DP World International League T20 runs from January 11 to February 9, a press release by ILT20 stated.

A total of 34 matches will be played in the month-long tournament.

Amongst the major changes in the squads in the lead-up to the tournament opener, England opener Phil Salt and Pakistan left-arm wrist spinner Sufiyan Muqeem have joined the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. Salt has been included as a wildcard while Sufiyan has been added to the squad following the unavailability of Hassan Khan.

Afghanistan spinner Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar will play for the MI Emirates squad while Vijayakanth Viyaskanth will play for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

The six ILT20 Season 3 squads as of Thursday:

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders:

New signees: Gudakesh Motie, Ibrar Ahmad, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Phil Salt (Wildcard), Roston Chase, Shahid Iqbal Bhutta, Sufiyan Muqeem, Terrance Hinds and Vijayakanth Viyaskanth.

Retentions: Aditya Shetty, Ali Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Andre Russell, Andries Gous, Charith Asalanka, David Willey, Joe Clarke, Laurie Evans, Michael Pepper and Sunil Narine.

Desert Vipers:

New signees: Dan Lawrence (Wildcard), David Payne, Dhruv Parashar, Fakhar Zaman, Kushal Malla (replacement for injured Bas de Leede), Khuzaima Bin Tanveer, Lockie Ferguson, Max Holden and Sam Curran (played for Vipers in Season 2 as a wildcard).

Retentions: Adam Hose, Alex Hales, Ali Naseer, Azam Khan, Luke Wood, Michael Jones, Mohammad Amir, Nathan Sowter, Sherfane Rutherford, Tanish Suri and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Dubai Capitals:

New signees: Adam Rossington (Wildcard), Aryaman Varma (signed as replacement player for Jake Fraser McGurk), Ben Dunk, Brandon McMullen, Garuka Sanketh (signed as replacement player), Farhan Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Joe Burns, Joe Weatherley, Najibullah Zadran, Obed McCoy, Scott Kuggeleijn, Sharafuddin Ashraf (signed as replacement player), Shai Hope, Shahrukh Ahmed and Zeeshan Naseer.

Retentions: Dasun Shanaka, David Warner, Dushmantha Chameera, Haider Ali, Raja Akif, Rovman Powell, Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza, Zahir Khan, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Oliver Stone.

Gulf Giants:

New signees: Adam Lyth, Dominic Drakes, Daniel Worrall (played for Giants in Season 2 as a wildcard player), Dushan Hemantha (signed as a replacement player), Ibrahim Zadran, Mark Adair, Ollie Robinson (wicketkeeper-batter), Tim David, Tom Curran, Tymal Mills, Muhammad Saghir Khan, Muhammad Uzair Khan and Wahidullah Zadran.

Retentions: Aayan Afzal Khan, Blessing Muzarabani, Chris Jordan, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gerhard Erasmus, James Vince, Jordan Cox, Mohammad Zuhaib Zubair, Rehan Ahmed, and Shimron Hetmyer

MI Emirates:

New signees: Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Alzarri Joseph, Aryan Lakra, Ben Charlesworth, Fareed Ahmad, Romario Shepherd, Tom Banton, Thomas Draca, and Zahoor Khan.

Retentions: Akeal Hosein, Andre Fletcher, Daniel Mousley, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jordan Thompson, Kieron Pollard, Kusal Perera, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Muhammad Waseem, Nicholas Pooran, Nosthush Kenjige and Waqar Salamkheil.

Sharjah Warriorz:

New signees: Tim Southee (captain), Adam Milne, Adil Rashid (played for Warriorz in Season 2 as a Wildcard pick), Ashton Agar, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Daniel Sams, Ethan D' Souza, Harmeet Singh, Jason Roy, Karim Janat, Keemo Paul, Matthew Wade, Rohan Mustafa, Tim Seifert, Traveen Mathew and Virandeep Singh.

Retentions: Dilshan Madushanka, Johnson Charles, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Kusal Mendis, Luke Wells, Peter Hatzoglou and Tom Kohler-Cadmore.

