SRH skipper Pat Cummins wins toss, elects to bowl first against KKR in IPL 2024

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 23 : SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bowl first in the third match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on Saturday.

The Kolkata Knight Riders have a clear advantage against the SunRisers Hyderabad, winning 16 of the 24 matches between the two teams. SRH, on the other hand, has won nine matches.

"We gonna have a bowl, wicket looks pretty good. Jansen, Klaasen and Markram are the other three. This is my first game for Sunrisers, it's been awesome in the camp to the lead-up and the confidence is really high in the group," Cummins after winning the toss.

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer asserted that it feels fantastic after recovering from back injury.

"Feel fantastic (talking about his recovery from back injury). I have been training well and played a few games as well. The spinners have been bowling tremendously over the past few seasons and all of them are lethal in their own way. I see a bit of dryness on this wicket and hopefully it will help them. Salt, Narine, Russell and Starc are playing today," Iyer asserted at the time of toss.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Philip Salt (w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, and T Natarajan.

