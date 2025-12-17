SRH Squad for IPL 2026: Complete Sunrisers Hyderabad Team and Full Players List After Mini Auction

SRH Squad 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad will look for a stronger performance in IPL 2026 after a mixed campaign last season. The team strengthened its lineup during the mini-auction to improve its chances in the 19th edition of the tournament. SRH focused on Indian domestic talent in the auction. Seven of their first signings were uncapped players. Later, they added England all-rounder Liam Livingstone in the accelerated bidding, followed by India pacer Shivam Mavi.

Sunrisers Hyderabad retained players

Players bought in IPL 2026 auction

Sunrisers Hyderabad full squad for IPL 2026

Heinrich Klaasen

Pat Cummins

Travis Head

Abhishek Sharma

Ishan Kishan

Harshal Patel

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Eshan Malinga

Brydon Carse

Jaydev Unadkat

Kamindu Mendis

Zeeshan Ansari

Aniket Verma

Ravichandran Smaran

Harsh Dubey

Liam Livingstone

Jack Edwards

Salil Arora

Shivam Mavi

Onkar Tarmale

Amit Kumar

Shivang Kumar

Krains Fuletra

Sakib Hussain

Praful Hinge