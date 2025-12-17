SRH Squad for IPL 2026: Complete Sunrisers Hyderabad Team and Full Players List After Mini Auction

SRH Squad 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad will look for a stronger performance in IPL 2026 after a mixed campaign last season. The team strengthened its lineup during the mini-auction to improve its chances in the 19th edition of the tournament. SRH focused on Indian domestic talent in the auction. Seven of their first signings were uncapped players. Later, they added England all-rounder Liam Livingstone in the accelerated bidding, followed by India pacer Shivam Mavi.
Sunrisers Hyderabad retained players
Players bought in IPL 2026 auction
Sunrisers Hyderabad full squad for IPL 2026
Heinrich Klaasen
Pat Cummins
Travis Head
Abhishek Sharma
Ishan Kishan
Harshal Patel
Nitish Kumar Reddy
Eshan Malinga
Brydon Carse
Jaydev Unadkat
Kamindu Mendis
Zeeshan Ansari
Aniket Verma
Ravichandran Smaran
Harsh Dubey
Liam Livingstone
Jack Edwards
Salil Arora
Shivam Mavi
Onkar Tarmale
Amit Kumar
Shivang Kumar
Krains Fuletra
Sakib Hussain
Praful Hinge